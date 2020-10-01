Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

