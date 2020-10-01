Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $13.00 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00024661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01621844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00183958 BTC.

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

