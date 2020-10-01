Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Shares Down 7.7%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 105,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 194,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

