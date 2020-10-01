Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 157,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

