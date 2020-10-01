Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bank of America Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

