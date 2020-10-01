Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.