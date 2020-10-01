Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

