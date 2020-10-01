ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.