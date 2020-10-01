Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Inc (OTCMKTS:OMBP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMBP)

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications.

