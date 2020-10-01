Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

OSBC stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 219,040 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

