Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion's efforts to add shareholder value is impressive. Last year, the company rewarded shareholders to the tune of $295.5 million. In first-half 2020, it bought back shares worth $306.8 million and paid dividends of $35.9 million. Its debt-control efforts are also impressive. Inclusion of Old Dominion in the coveted S&P 500 index last year is an added positive. We are also impressed by the consistent improvement in the company’s operating ratio. Due to these tailwinds, shares of Old Dominion outperformed its industry in a year's time. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. However, coronavirus woes are hurting demand for the company’s services. Old Dominion's third-quarter results might reflect this adversity.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.59.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.47 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

