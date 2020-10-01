Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.32

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $11.39. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 49,757 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,998 shares of company stock worth $81,317. Insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

