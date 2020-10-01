NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -404.75, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NuVasive by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $44,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

