NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NS opened at $10.62 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 894,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

