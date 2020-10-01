NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is on track to benefit from proper execution of its transformation plan. The company targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 from a 2014 base value. The utility halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential clients in Texas and helped customers in financial distress due to the COVID-19 crisis. The company continues to enhance its shareholder value through share repurchases and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both its federal and state levels. Moreover, many of its operated facilities are getting old, thereby increasing the possibility of unplanned outages, which can disrupt operations and hurt profitability. Also, intense competition in the wholesale power markets and cyber security remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

