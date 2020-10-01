Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

