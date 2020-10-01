Northland Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.