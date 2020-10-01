Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $1.80 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
NOG stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.26.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
