Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $1.80 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NOG stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 40.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

