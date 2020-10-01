North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.09

North West Company Inc (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $26.83. North West shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNWWF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North West from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. CIBC raised their price target on North West from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on North West from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 119 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 6 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 41 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 16 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; and 1 Tim Hortons stand-alone franchise restaurant; 1 Wally's Drug Store; and 2 North West Company Fur Marketing outlets, which offers wild furs, Aboriginal handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

