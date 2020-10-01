Noble Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 18,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $28,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

