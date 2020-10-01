NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NL Industries stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NL Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

