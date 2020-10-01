Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Sells $3,431,400.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NKE stock opened at $125.54 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $130.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Nike by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Nike by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Nike by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

