NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,452,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 312,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

