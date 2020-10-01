Next Fifteen Communications Group’s (NFC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52-week low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The company has a market cap of $460.65 million and a P/E ratio of 192.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.05.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Tim Dyson sold 74,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £271,574.60 ($354,860.32).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

