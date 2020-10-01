NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Brokerages

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

Shares of NEXT/ADR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.