NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NEXT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NEXT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. NEXT/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

