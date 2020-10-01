NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.31. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 999 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

