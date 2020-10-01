New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

