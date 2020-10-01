New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Trading Up 12.5%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 198,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

New Dimension Resources Company Profile (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

