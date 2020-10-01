Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 118,962 shares traded.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

