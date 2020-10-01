Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.15.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.03 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $257.01 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $220.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.72 and its 200-day moving average is $448.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,760 shares of company stock valued at $109,527,169 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

