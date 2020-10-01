Needham & Company LLC Lowers Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $117.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

NYSE:HRC opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 451.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 206.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 112,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

