National Bank Financial Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$6.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.85.

VET opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$22.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74. The firm has a market cap of $492.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$193.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

