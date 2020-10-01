Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $558,472.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $93,389.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 15,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 618,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

