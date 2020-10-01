NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MYSZ stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative return on equity of 227.45% and a negative net margin of 6,029.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.