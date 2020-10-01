NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.08

NAHL Group PLC (LON:NAH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and traded as high as $61.86. NAHL Group shares last traded at $61.86, with a volume of 114,996 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $28.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NAHL Group PLC will post 1843.4163324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

