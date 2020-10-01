MVL One Day Volume Tops $292,791.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, IDCM, Cashierest and Cryptology. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $292,791.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.29 or 0.05390654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032692 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,568,914,340 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, Cashierest, CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

