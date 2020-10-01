Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €209.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €209.00 ($245.88) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.