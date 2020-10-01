M&T Bank Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 977% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.39.

M&T Bank stock opened at $92.09 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.