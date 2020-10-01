Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,193.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 332.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.24. 4,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.43. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

