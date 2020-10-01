Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Releases Earnings Results

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 705 ($9.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 680.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes Ker bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £3,852.80 ($5,034.37). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,645.73 ($3,457.11). Insiders have bought 1,246 shares of company stock worth $809,828 over the last ninety days.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

