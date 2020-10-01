MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €123.13 ($144.85).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €108.35 ($127.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.99. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.61.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

