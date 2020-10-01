Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.36.

NTRA opened at $72.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $648,215.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,646 shares of company stock worth $7,771,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 37.1% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after acquiring an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 47,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

