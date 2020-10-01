Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,120.28

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,120.28 and traded as low as $1,106.00. Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at $1,120.00, with a volume of 180,179 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,119.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.82.

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 1,000 shares of Monks Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,090 ($14,491.05).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

