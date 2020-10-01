Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $256.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.47. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,698. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.12. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,017 shares of company stock worth $7,968,298. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.