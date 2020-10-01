Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.36

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and traded as high as $54.00. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 20,222 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.47. The company has a market cap of $71.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.01.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

