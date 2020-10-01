Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Down 9.1%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 169,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 221,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

