Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Millennium Investment & Acquisitn Co Inc (OTCMKTS:MILC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. Millennium Investment & Acquisitn shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisitn (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

