Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.52. Milestone Scientific shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLSS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 565,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

