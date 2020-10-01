Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

NASDAQ MU opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

